Aleem Khan promises to set up dialysis unit at Services Hospital

LAHORE:Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has announced his plan to set up a new state-of-the-art dialysis unit at Services Hospital with 36 modern machines, beds and other facilities for patients.

Chairing a meeting, the minister said the best available facilities would also be provided to the attendants of patients, while well-equipped rooms for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will be constructed with all the expenses of the dialysis unit being borne by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation.

Abdul Aleem Khan approved the technical design of the two-storey dialysis wards and directed that work on it be started immediately and completed as soon as possible. He also pledged to donate dialysis machines for the Nephrology Department of Services Hospital, where the machines will be kept on standby also, to deal with any unforeseen situation.

While ensuring high quality renovation of the dialysis wards, the minister said that by the end the current month, the 36 modern machines will reach Lahore and as soon as the construction work was completed, the new dialysis unit will be made functional. He said all this welfare work will be named after his father, late Abdul Rahim Khan, and will be completed by the AAK Foundation. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while announcing renovation of dialysis unit and provision of new machines in Mayo Hospital after Services Hospital, said that Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation was active in education, health and public welfare projects and it was unique in its functioning as it did not take donations from any other organisation but spent its resources in the way of Allah Almighty for the welfare and practical service of the masses.

The senior officers of Health Department and Services Hospital briefed the meeting about the dialysis units while the director and experts of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation presented a number of suggestions regarding the project.