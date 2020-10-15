DC visits markets, checks flour, sugar availability

LAHORE:The district administration remained active in the provincial metropolis here Wednesday to ensure availability of flour and sugar.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz visited several megastores in the City and checked supply essential items at the stores and implementation of DC rates at the DC counters. He also checked the weight of flour bags.

Accompanied by Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, the DC visited Al-Fatehgarh, Rahim Store and FreshLee in Allama Iqbal zone on an emergency basis. A fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on Al-Fatehgarh store while Rs 30,000 fine was imposed on FreshLee store. He directed the management of both stores to ensure supply of flour and sugar at the DC counter.

The DC said every department store should have two or three DC counters and there should be no shortage of flour, sugar and pulses at the counters. He said that if the DC counters were not run properly, the DC rates would be implemented in all the stores. He said that all megastores should run DC counters and ensure the supply of standard and quality essentials. In addition, the DC also visited Rehmanpura Raja Market. He reviewed availability of flour and sugar in the entire market. He directed the shops which did not have flour to ensure the availability of flour within two days. He asked the shopkeepers if flour was not supplied to them within two days by the mills, they should inform the district administration. He also announced that district administration would provide flour and sugar to shopkeepers at official rates.