Product Development Hub to empower aspiring entrepreneurs

Islamabad : Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) in collaboration with Ministry of Commerce initiated Product Development Hub (PDH) as a project.

It offers a range of services to manufacturing businesses, expertise for product and development to manufacturing potential prototypes. Through regular sessions over a specified period of time, the products of these businesses will be redesigned after extensive consultation with experts to cater to specialized markets all over the world and to maximize their profitability.

This Hub also serves as a training ground for entrepreneurs to polish their critical thinking skills and establish a network of mentors for product development across Pakistan.

Samina Fazil Founder President of IWCCI while talking to The News said that Product Development Hub has organised number of Training/Workshops on Jewellery Making, Textile Techniques, Online Marketing, etc. Keeping in view the demand of women entrepreneurs interest in current market PDH has organized one day workshop on Block Printing starting from October 15th.

This training will help the women Entrepreneurs who are dealing in Textile business to learn the technique of block printing, which will help them grow their business in specific market.

She said that PDH is looking forward to support small business of Women entrepreneurs by adding innovation and redesigning their business product according to International Market for export purpose. “No doubt our women have talent, they are very hardworking and they produce quality work but they need to be groomed to capture the utmost exposure from international market so that they can earn as well as showcase their products online internationally,” she added.