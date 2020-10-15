Appointment

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while recognising the meritorious services of Sheikh Moinur Rehman, has appointed him as senior joint secretary of PTI Trading Wing of North Punjab, says a press release.

A notification has been issued in this regard. Moinur Rehman has started his responsibilities with the issuance of the notification. Businessmen, traders and several other have congratulated him on his selection and assuming of charge as senior joint secretary. Moinur Rehman has associated with PTI for last 20 years and performing his services for the promotion of PTI in his constituency.