Govt yet to issue NOC for relocation of Himalayan bears to Jordan

Islamabad : The issue of relocation of two Himalayan dancing bears to a sanctuary in Jordan still hangs in balance as the government is yet to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) as sought by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources said a Jordanian Princess who looks after a sanctuary in Jordan has already given the permit to shift these two bears from the Islamabad Zoo to that new location where they would find secure natural environment.

These two bears were rescued in the past by their captors and shifted to the Islamabad Zoo. The animal rights organization Four Paws has given medical treatment to these bears and is also paving the way for their relocation in Jordan.

One of the female bears named Suzi has undergone surgery and is now living in a cage where a lion was kept by the administration of the Islamabad Zoo in the near past. Male bear named Bubloo had one tooth remaining, which was badly infected and needed immediate removal.

A field hospital has been set up and a team of local vets under the supervision of Dr. Amir Khalil and Dr. Frank Goeritz from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research are regularly examining the health condition of the bears.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments refused to take custody of these bears. The Balkasar Bear Sanctuary authorities also showed their inability stating that the temperature at the sanctuary would not suit the bears that are used to higher altitudes and cold weather.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) it has sought NOC from the government to relocate bears in Jordan but no decision has so far been taken by the relevant authorities.

Spokesperson of the climate change ministry Muhammad Saleem told this correspondent that they are now pondering over different options to resolve the issue of relocation of the bears.