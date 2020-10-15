Accountability in police continues

Islamabad : Islamabad police would continue accountability process to improve functioning of department and bringing transparency in policing affairs.

DIG (Headquarters) Islamabad Muhammad Salaeem held weekly Ardal Room for 39 police officials as well jawans and reviewed their appeals and disciplinary action against them.

After listening to the policemen, the police spokesman said that he restored the four lady constables ad two constables on service while change in penalty of 14 policemen was made.

Twelve policemen appeared for their transfer while seven others regarding their personnel issues.

After listening to these policemen, transfers were made as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while assurance was made to resolve the problems of cops.