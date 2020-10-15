Islooites happy at rehabilitation of F-9 Park

Islamabad : The residents of the federal capital have lauded efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for improvement of facilities at F-9 Park particularly illuminated premises of the park after sunset.

The residents observed that they have not been able to use recreational facilities at park due to non-functional lighting for years but now change is visible in a matter of few days.

The Capital Development Authority has illuminated F-9 Park once again after a period of four years. After shifting of four directorates to CDA, particular attention is being paid to F-9 Park. In line with the direction of CDA management, especially constituted teams of streetlight division have almost completed repair and maintenance work on lights in F-9 Park in addition to installation of new lights in the park. Similarly lights installed at G-9 facing gate of the park, F-8 gate, F-10 gate and at ‘Baradari’ have been made operational.

In line with the directions of CDA management teams of streetlight division have been deputed in the night shift so that any fault if detected may be rectified promptly. Similarly, electric cable network in the entire park has been rehabilitated. Illumination work at F-9 Park is being carried out on priority following transfer of Environment Wing including F-9 Park to Capital Development Authority. Horticulture, and other repair and maintenance work is already in full swing at F-9 Park.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has directed to improve security arrangements in the park. " There should be no negligence with regard to maintenance of recreational facilities and security arrangements,” he said. CDA chairman also inspected rehabilitation work being carried out at Daman-e-Koh Pir Sohawa Road. He directed to remove wild growth and shrubs along the road in addition pruning of trees along the road.