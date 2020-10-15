NAB distributes cheques among fraud victims

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday handed over Rs70.30 million recovered amount cheques to 222 victims of fraud during a function held at Rawalpindi bureau.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi distributed the cheque of Rs10 million to Chairman PARC (Pakistan Agriculture Research Council), said NAB spokesman.

Likewise, the recovered cheque amounting to Rs29,861,189 has been handed over to 81 victims cheated by Pak Builders and Developers Private Limited.

Some Rs18,771,000 has been distributed among the victims of NTS Fund misappropriation case and as many as Rs14,367,000 cheque has been distributed among 138 affectees of Nihal Khan and others and finally a private bank has been handed over a cheque of Rs100,000. Speaking on the occasion Director General NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said the people were being cheated in the name of investing in Islamic schemes and fake housing societies.

On the directives of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, the bureau was striving to eradicated corruption from the country and engaged in creating awareness against the menace of ills of corruption.

NAB was the only institution, which was working with utmost hard work, honesty, dedication and transparency.

He urged the people to invest in any project only after proper investigations and verifications about it.

The recoveries are proofs of excellent performance of NAB, he said adding that a culprit returns his looted amount through plea bargain.

A plea bargainer stands disqualified for any government office for next ten years.

He can’t take loan from any bank for a decade. The amount recovered through plea bargain was distributed among the victims.

NAB has taken action against the corrupt elements and their guardians. He lauded the performance of NAB officers especially additional Director Hammad Niazi, Deputy Directors Abdul Majid, Salman Akbar and Investigation officer Sajjad Akram.

The victims also lauded the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG Iqfan Naeem Mangi.