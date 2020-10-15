close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
AFP
October 15, 2020

Israel approves first West Bank settler homes since Gulf deals

World

AFP
October 15, 2020

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel approved 2,166 new homes in settlements across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, official figures sent to AFP showed, ending an eight-month lull in settlement expansion.

The approvals came less than a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to normalise relations with Israel, which in return pledged to freeze its plans to annex swathes of the West Bank.

NGO Peace Now said the settlement uptick signals Israel’s rejection of Palestinian statehood and deals a blow to hopes of a wider Israeli-Arab peace. It said that around 2,000 more homes are expected to be approved on Thursday.

"Netanyahu is moving ahead at full steam toward solidifying the de facto annexation of the West Bank," it said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s decisions. US President Donald Trump sees the Gulf accords as part of his broader initiative for Middle East peace.

