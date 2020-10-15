close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
AFP
October 15, 2020

Writer faces China spying trial

World

AFP
October 15, 2020

SYDNEY: Australia on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the prosecution of writer Yang Hengjun after Beijing officials confirmed an espionage case against him would go ahead.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said officials had been shown no evidence to support charges against the Chinese-Australian, despite repeatedly asking Beijing for details of the case. —AFP

