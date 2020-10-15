Support for Scottish independence at record high: poll

EDINBURGH: Support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom has risen to a record high of 58 percent, an Ipsos Mori poll released on Wednesday suggested.

The poll of 1,045 adults aged over 16 across Scotland, conducted from October 2-9, saw only 42 percent back staying in the union once undecided voters were stripped out. "Our latest poll will put a spring in the step of nationalists but makes grim reading for unionists," Emily Gray, the managing director of Ipsos Mori Scotland said.

"The Scottish public have shifted even further towards supporting an independent Scotland, with record numbers now saying they would vote ‘yes’." The poll indicated strong support for the Scottish National Party (SNP) led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has won widespread public backing for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 72 percent of Scots are satisfied with the job Sturgeon is doing, according to the poll. Scotland, whose devolved administration in Edinburgh sets policy in areas including education, health, transport and local government, is due to hold parliamentary elections in May next year.

Gray said SNP support, buoyed by Sturgeon’s high satisfaction ratings, looks "very strong" and would further bolster calls for another vote on independence. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out transferring the parliament powers from London to hold another referendum.