Priest goes on trial in Vatican

VATICAN CITY: An Italian priest accused of sexually abusing an underage boy as a teenager went on trial in the Vatican Wednesday, along with a fellow priest who allegedly shielded him from justice.

The defendant and victim were aged 14 and 13 when the alleged abuse began. It would reportedly go on for five years. Gabriele Martinelli, now 28, is accused of carrying out repeated sexual assaults between 2007 and 2012 at the St Pius X pre-seminary, an institution located on Vatican grounds that hosts boys interested in the priesthood.