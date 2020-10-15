Tunisia arrests police chief

SBEITLA, Tunisia: Tunisia announced on Wednesday the arrest of a municipal police chief after protests in an impoverished town sparked by the death of a man during the demolition of an illegal kiosk.

A day after the angry demonstrations in Sbeitla, the situation was calm as security forces were deployed throughout the town in the central province of Kasserine, an AFP correspondent said. Early on Tuesday, municipal police demolished the shop in a working-class neighbourhood of Sbeitla, killing a man who had been sleeping inside.