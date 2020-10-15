Twitter suspends fake accounts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended several fake accounts purporting to be African Americans who support President Donald Trump and which had succeeded in garnering several thousand followers in just a few days. "Our teams are working diligently to investigate this activity and will take action in line with the Twitter rules if Tweets are found to be in violation," said a spokesman for the San Francisco-based company.