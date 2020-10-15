S Arabia fails in bid to join UN rights council

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Saudi Arabia failed in its bid to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council late on Tuesday as China and Russia were elected to three-year terms.

Human rights groups hailed the snub to Riyadh, which deals a blow to the kingdom’s attempts to improve its image in the international community. "The #HRC elections today delivered a stunning rebuke to #SaudiArabia under Mohammed bin Salman," tweeted Bruno Stagno, a deputy executive director at Human Rights Watch, referring to the country’s crown prince.

"Only country not elected, shunned by a majority of the UN. The kingdom reaped what it deserves for its serious violations of human rights and war crimes abroad," he added. Fifteen positions were up for grabs on the 47-seat body that has been criticized by rights organizations and the United States for electing countries accused of human rights violations.

However, only four of the 15 spots were contested -- all in Asia-Pacific. Chian received 139 votes in the secret ballot, a dramatic fall from the 180 votes that it received when they were last elected in 2016. "Shows more states are disturbed by China’s abysmal rights record," tweeted Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch.