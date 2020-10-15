Iran at breaking point as it fights third wave of coronavirus

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday announced temporary travel restrictions on five major cities including the capital Tehran as the country hit new single-day records in both Covid-19 deaths and new infections.

The measures include banning travel to and from the cities of Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan and Urmia, the health ministry’s Kianoush Jahanpour told state television. It runs from midnight until Sunday noon, only involving private vehicles but not "public transportation" such as buses and planes, he said.

According to Jahanpour, the measure may be renewed after Sunday and extended to other cities. The aim was to dissuade Iranians from travelling at the weekend, which runs from Thursday to Friday in Iran, and a public holiday on Saturday.

Deaths and infections from the virus have been on a sharply rising trajectory in Iran since early September.

Covid-19 deaths numbered 279 on Wednesday as 4,830 new cases of infection were confirmed, the highest single-day figures since the Islamic republic reported its first cases in February. The novel coronavirus has killed a total of 29,349 people out of 513,219 cases in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic.

The numbers are likely to be higher than officially reported, deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi acknowledged Wednesday, primarily due to testing and reporting protocols. Iran on Saturday started imposing fines for the first time for breaches of health rules in the capital.

Tehran authorities on October 3 shut most public spaces and cancelled gatherings for a week, a move that was extended to Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if they were to be renewed again alongside the travel curbs. Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, the state-appointed head of the Iranian Medical Association, has alleged that officials ignored warnings from health experts, and said that the medical staff in Iran were exhausted.

He blamed the severity of the crisis on “some of the non-expert decisions”, saying “some decisions were not made by experts, such as reopening schools with a requirement to attend or announcing protocols that people were not required to follow”.

The disease seems to be spreading most in the context of the family, but bakeries, schools and restaurants are also accused of frequently flouting the rules.

The novel coronavirus pandemic threatens to reverse progress towards eliminating tuberculosis, until now the top infectious disease killer globally, the World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday.

The countries hit hard by tuberculosis such as India and South Africa have seen resources usually allocated to diagnosing and treating TB diverted to fighting coronavirus, the WHO said.

The report estimated that TB could cause this year between 200,000 and 400,000 more deaths than the 1.4 million last year, even though remedies exist. "The Covid-19 pandemic threatens to unwind the gains made over recent years," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The impact of the pandemic on TB services has been severe. Data collated by WHO from high TB burden countries show sharp drops in TB notifications in 2020," he said. In India alone, weekly and monthly notifications plunged by 50 percent from the end of March to end of April following a lockdown in the country, which has the highest number of cases in the world, the report said.

A similar trend, it said, was observed in South Africa between March and June. The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said it was "disheartening" to see that the world’s governments are not on track to reach the testing and treatment goals for TB.

"With Covid-19 causing backtracking on TB testing, governments need to come up with a catch-up plan. Time’s up for excuses," the group’s TB policy advisor, Sharonan Lynch, said. Beyond the lockdown, which makes patient care difficult, WHO said the Covid-19 pandemic is also drawing away medical staff as well as financial and technical resources.

Already in early May, the WHO’s department to halt tuberculosis estimated that three months of lockdown could lead to six million new infections and 1.4 million extra TB deaths between 2020 and 2025.