Indonesia FM calls for access to vaccines

JAKARTA: Developing countries must have ‘equal access’ to future Covid-19 vaccines, Indonesia’s foreign minister warned, as wealthy nations scoop up billions of doses.

Retno Marsudi said it was crucial for rich and poor nations to work together so "we can guarantee equal access to a safe and affordable vaccine". "Can you imagine...if most vaccines go to developed countries?" Marsudi told AFP in a video interview from London.

"What will be the fate of the developing countries?" Marsudi’s comments follow an Oxfam report last month that found a group of wealthy nations representing just 13 percent of the global population have already bought up more than half of the promised doses of future Covid-19 vaccines.

Marsudi met with UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Wednesday to cement a vaccine-dose deal for Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation with nearly 270 million people, which has struggled to contain soaring infection rates.