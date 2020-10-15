Aisam, Inglot reach Hulks Indoors quarters

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot reached the quarter-finals of Hulks Indoors in Germany on Wednesday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50th and 59th, respectively, thrashed the unseeded duo of Nicholas Monroe of US and Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of menâ€™s doubles category.

This ATP-250 event is the first of two back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany, that have been added to the 2020 provisional schedule.