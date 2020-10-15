close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

Shehla Raza becomes PHF's Sindh women wing general manager

October 15, 2020

KARACHI: The PHF has appointed Sindh minister for population welfare Shehla Raza as general manager of its provincial women wing.

PHF said in a press release on Wednesday that Shehla, along with Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) secretary Ramzan Jamali, Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) secretary Haider Hussain, and former Pakistan captain Hanif Khan, called on PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Asif Bajwa.

The decision to this effect was taken in the meeting keeping in mind the progress and development of the national game in Sindh among women.

