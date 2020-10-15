Akmal completes 100 T20 stumpings

LAHORE: Veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on Tuesday became the first wicketkeeper with 100 stumpings in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Central Punjab during the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab.

The Lahore-born increased his lead over Indiaâ€™s MS Dhoni who is second placed on the list with 84 stumpings to his name whereas former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is at the third spot with 60.

Indiaâ€™s Dinesh Karthik is fourth with 59, while Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan is fifth with 52.