RIJAS, Pebble Breaker record victories in Polo Cup

LAHORE: RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

RIJAS won the first match of the day after a nail-biting encounter against FG Polo. From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb displayed high-quality polo skills and led his side to a half-goal victory. He contributed five, while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi fired in five goals and Abbas Mukhtar converted one.

The second match of the day was dominated by Pebble Breaker, who outsmarted Master Paints by 9-4. From Pebble Breaker, Mohsin Atta Khosa and Muhammad Raza hammered four goals each. Qadeer Ashfaq scored one.

From Master Paints, Omer Asjad Malhi hammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.