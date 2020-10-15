close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

Akmal completes 100 T20 stumpings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

LAHORE: Veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on Tuesday became the first wicketkeeper with 100 stumpings in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Central Punjab during the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab.

The Lahore-born increased his lead over India’s MS Dhoni who is second placed on the list with 84 stumpings to his name whereas former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is at the third spot with 60.

India’s Dinesh Karthik is fourth with 59, while Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan is fifth with 52.

Latest News

More From Sports