Abbas stars as Southern edge Central in thriller

RAWALPINDI: Southern Punjab Tuesday night notched up an exciting win against Central Punjab as Test bowler Mohammad Abbas made his mark in the National T20 Cup underway here at Pindi Stadium.

Abbas kept a teasing yorker-line length in the last over to keep Southern Punjab’s chances of qualifying for the semis alive. Set to score 206 for win Central fell three runs short of the target as Abbas never allowed Central batsmen to score the required 12 runs in the last over. He just conceded eight and took Usman Qadir (6) wicket on the last delivery of the match.

Abbas’ bowling overshadowed Faheem Ashraf’s scintillating half-century (54) which went in vain.

Faheem stole the limelight in the death overs after coming to bat with his side requiring 81 off the last 40 balls with five wickets standing. He went onto hit four fours and five sixes but was dismissed for 54. Southern now have four points from eight games while Central have six from nine matches, Southern still need to win their last two matches.

Central’s 206-run chase began at a disastrous note when in-form Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck by Aamer Yamin.

Abdullah Shafiq fell to Abbas for 13 while Southern made another major breakthrough when Kamran Akmal was dismissed by Mohammad Ilyas for 32. Muhammad Akhlaq contributed 30 off 18 balls while Rizwan Hussain made 29.

Openers Shan Masood and Zain Abbas added 54 runs in their 39-ball stand as Southern were asked to bat first.

Zain fell for 16. Shan, however, tried to put the innings together, scoring 50 off 38 balls before he was stumped by Kamran. After Shan’s dismissal, Sohaib Maqsood contributed a breezy 25.

Khushdil came to the party and showcased his big-hitting ability with an unbeaten 47. Zafar grabbed 2-20 while Ahmed Bashir took 1-36.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 205-3 in 20 overs (Hussain Talat 59 not out, Shan Masood 50, Khushdil Shah 47 not out; Zafar Gohar 2-20). Central Punjab 202-8 in 20 overs (Faheem Ashraf 54, Kamran Akmal 32, Muhammad Akhlaq 30; Mohammad Abbas 3-41, Aamer Yamin 2-38, Muhammad Imran 2-43). Man-of-the-match: Mohammad Abbas (Southern).