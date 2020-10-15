Babar retained as captain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to retain Babar Azam the opener as captain for another year.

However, the matter would be reviewed in November after his performance in the scheduled series against Zimbabwe.

Sources said that as the T20 World Cup has been deferred, the PCB has decided to extend the tenure of Babar Azam.

Babar’s first assignment as the ODI captain will be the three-match home ODI series against Zimbabwe which is part of the ICC Super League.

The ODI captain said that his side will feel the absence of the crowd. “The crowd has always supported us, and we got so much love from them when cricket recently began to come back to Pakistan. Unfortunately, Covid-19 means the crowd isn’t allowed. We’ll definitely miss them because you always get a boost from the crowd,” he added.