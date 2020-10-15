It is heart-breaking to admit that children are not safe in Pakistan. A rise in child sexual abuse cases suggests that the authorities need to do more to create a safer environment for our children. Every other day, a child’s body is found. The medical tests suggest that the child was sexually abused and then murdered. According to a report released by an NGO, during the first six months of the current year, over eight children were sexually abused each day on average. A majority of such cases were reported from rural areas of the country. Across the country, at least 173 children were gang-raped and around 38 children were murdered after they were sexually abused. It is extremely unfortunate that the cases of child sexual abuse are increasing rapidly in the country. The authorities should take immediate actions to provide security to our children.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur