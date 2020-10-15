A safer option

Even though a majority of households and commercial places use plastic crockery, the material comes with a lot of health hazards. On the other hand, glass is a safe material for utensils as it is a non-reactive material.

Economically, glass is a better choice as Pakistan can easily produce glass crockery. Instead of wasting a large amount of foreign currency on plastic, the country should improve its local industries where glass utensils can be manufactured. The government should provide tax concessions to the industry to increase its production. The relevant authorities should consider replacing plastic products with glass kitchenware.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi