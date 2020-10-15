tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The smuggling of low-quality petrol and diesel to Pakistan has created a lot of problems. Efforts are being made to upgrade fuel standards and shift to Euro-V petrol and diesel, but all these efforts will bear no result if the smuggling of fuel is not stopped. The smuggled fuel may be low-priced, but it is damaging engines of vehicles in Pakistan.
Buyers are not aware of the damage that this fuel can cause to their vehicles. They are attracted to this low-quality fuel because of its low price. The government must take strict actions to put an end to fuel smuggling.
Neha Khan
Karachi