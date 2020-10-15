close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
Food security

Newspost

 
Pakistan is facing one of the most severe food crises. Despite being an agriculture-based economy, the child mortality rate in the country is quite high. This shows that the problem is not the non-availability of food, but the people’s lack of access to essential food items. Although the UN has pledged to end world hunger by 2030, the realities on the ground do not give any hope.

While Pakistan has successfully introduced a number of social welfare programmes, the rising rate of inflation raises questions on the future of food security in the country. A system of checks and balances should be introduced to control the cost of basic food products. This can help alleviate the deepening crisis of food security.

Taseer Ali

Islamabad

