Gold rates down Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs400/tola to Rs116,100/tola on Wednesday, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs343 to Rs99,537. In the international market, gold rates dropped $21 to $1,900/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,330/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,140.26.