Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee rose moderately on Wednesday, amid soft dollar demand from importers and healthy export receipts, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee strengthened 39 paisas against the dollar to close at 163.48, compared with the previous closing of 163.87.

However, the rupee lost ground versus the greenback in the open market trade. It was quoted at 164.70/dollar, compared with 164.40 on Tuesday.

Dealers said support from export receipts and reduced importers’ dollar demand helped the local unit recover during the session.

“There were some strong dollar inflows, which pushed the rupee up,” a currency dealer said. “Moreover, the dollar demand was also not very high.”

The local unit remains stable, thanks to increasing foreign exchange inflows in the form of remittances from Pakistani workers abroad.

The results of the measures taken by the central bank to encourage overseas Pakistanis to send money home through legal channels has started coming, dealers said.

Decline in the use of illegal channels for routing remittances such as hundi and hawala has led to the rise in the remittances.