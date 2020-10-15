Claims belie deep economic gloom

LAHORE: High spiritedness of Pakistani economic managers belies logic. Their claims of an economic revival make no sense either. An economic gloom is evident from factors such as negative private sector credit uptake, increase in power tariff, rising inflation, and elusive investors.

After COVID-19, most of the enterprises lost capital and orders. Their receivables also increased as their dealers consumed whatever cash was generated when markets were closed.

When the markets were opened, it was expected that the private sector would rush to the banks for loans. Barring the large corporate sector, none were able to seek loans from the banks.

Their books were in red and most had no collateral to offer to the banks. The banks were not bothered, as the state was their largest and most secure buyer.

Small and medium enterprises were already suffering from a lack of orders in pre-COVID-19 period. The economy was in deep recession.

Post COVID-19, the woes of this segment of the economy, were compounded by the lockdown. They had lost most of their workforce even before COVID-19 hit the nation. Revival for them seems to be an uphill task.

Cement production is on the rise, car assembling, tractor production and motorcycle manufacturing are in top gear. These are large scale manufacturing sectors. They cumulatively employ less than 200,000 workers.

This leads to the question about the remaining 67 million workers. Those still employed are operating under pressure.

Job uncertainty has multiplied manifold. Those still working, are performing their duties at the same salary they were drawing two years back.

In some cases, they had to agree on a reduction in salaries. Cost of living has increased so much that only 100 percent raise in salaries would bring the standard of living of such employees’ at par with 2018.

When production of cement, car, and other vehicles increased, no new jobs were created as these industries started utilising their idle capacities. Even if a few thousand jobs were created, they cannot dent the total when the actual available workforce is around 70 million.

There is an environment of desperation among employees. Despite low pay, and at times poor working conditions, they are clinging on to the jobs without complaints as they see many others who are unemployed and suffering.

They have cut their food intake, use power sparingly and instead of consulting a doctor go for self-medication.

They are not happy, but are somehow surviving amidst ever rising prices.

It is perhaps for the first time in our history that even the employed segment of the society is fighting to maintain the quality of life it enjoyed two years back.

It has been estimated by various experts that two million workers have been rendered jobless in the last two years. These workers and their families are in miserable shape.

These 13 million (6.5 person in one family) people of the society have nothing to eat and most have even lost shelter. The cost of living has doubled.

The so-called economic revival has not provided them jobs. Their needs are few. They need enough to fill their stomachs.

Wheat flour was the cheapest filler food for them. But wheat rates have crossed all limits. For the first time even the vegetables have gone out of reach of the poor.

Our population is growing at a rate of 2.4 percent per annum. This means that we are adding over four million additional mouths to feed.

At the same time, we are adding 3.5-4.0 million workers in the job market. What would these youth do when the market is cutting jobs?

This productive youth should not be allowed to go astray. The state needs to engage this youth in local development projects. The economic managers should release necessary funds for this purpose.

We have increased the power tariff for five exporting sectors from 7.5 US cents to nine cents per unit. For all other industries it is 13 cents.

Exports in the first quarter of this fiscal have declined by one percent, although in August there was an increase of 5.8 percent in exports. Would it be possible to post export growth if the tariff of the five exporting sectors has been raised by 15 percent?

Though rates of gas have not been increased for these sectors, the stark reality is that gas would not be available in the system this winter. What is the use of lower tariff when gas would be unavailable to industries in the winter?