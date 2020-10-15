Steps to curb inflation proposed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has recommended measures to control food inflation, which stood at 14.74 percent in September, a statement said.

The measures included increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory framework for monitoring of food prices at the district level by the provincial governments, subsidising the input cost of farmers, especially fertilisers to reduce the price of important crops, increased representation of the private sector in the price committees and other mechanisms of the provincial government.

It also proposed ensuring timely imports of the essential food items on zero duties in the short run to stem this current wave of double-digit food inflation and stabilise the food prices.

The chamber said the reduction of import duties to zero percent on raw materials not manufactured locally can greatly help in controlling the smuggling.

Strict measures should be taken against illegal profiteering and hoarding by addressing the root causes without raiding markets and creating an element of harassment among the businesses, it said, adding that the government must facilitate the private sector in timely declaration of goods through an effective mechanism.