Racehorse Johan hits winning note at Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD: Johan bounced back from a lacklustre penultimate start to score last time out and another win is on the cards in the Parties Here Handicap at Chelmsford.

William Haggas’ charge has finished out of the first four on just two of his eight runs, finding Group Two company beyond him on his final juvenile outing last year and when last of 16 at York in August.

That latter effort was a huge disappointment given that Johan had won his first start before running well enough in a competitive heat at Ascot, paying the price for chasing the early pace as he finished four lengths behind well-regarded winner Tsar.

Punters’ confidence was duly high on the Knavesmire, but Johan never got going and was always towards the back of the field before eventually being beaten 12 and a half lengths by Brunch.

That was too bad to be true and Johan subsequently righted the record by turning the form with Brunch right around as he triumphed by a short head after a fine battle at Ayr, although the runner-up may have been a shade unlucky.

That said, it was a smart performance from Johan and a 4lb higher mark does not look too harsh on his all-weather bow. Mark Johnston’s Chase That Dream is worth a try in the opening Bet At tote Nursery Handicap.

He ran an encouraging race on debut in August, but he did not do himself justice at Wolverhampton on his second try, racing a bit green again and ultimately finishing a well-beaten fourth over an extended mile.

Handicap company should give him a better chance and this does not appear to be the strongest event. Stablemate Headingley probably has a more obvious chance in the Galleywood EBF Novice Auction Stakes.

He looked a likely winner on his first try at Ayr as he was in front with a couple of furlongs to run, but his inexperience was evident in the closing stages and he lost out in the dying strides, beaten a head by Contact.

The Dawn Approach colt should be wiser for the run. Vino Victrix hit the bar first time out, but should not make the same mistake again in the Betway Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes at Lingfield.

He tried to come from off the pace on his first racecourse outing, but found Desert Empire too strong in the closing stages and had to settle for a half-length second.