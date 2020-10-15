‘Next selector will be one who has experience in England’

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar believe that the next chief selector following’s Misbah-ul-Haq’s resignation from the post would be someone who has work experience in England.

Misbah decided to step down from the chief selector’s responsibilities to concentrate and focus on the head coach’s role of the men’s national team. The new chief selector would begin his tenure from December 1. Misbah would announce the squads for the home series against Zimbabwe on October 19 and then for the away series against New Zealand. The first assignment of the new chief selector would be to select the squads for the January home series against South Africa, comprising two Tests and three Twenty20s.

Former Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration would give preference to someone who has work experience in England.

“Considering the appointments in the board in the past year, 60 to 70 percent are those who have either lived in England or worked there in some capacity. I am giving you a hint that the new chief selector would be someone who would have worked for a considerable amount of time in England,” Inzamam said in a videos on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “The board’s chief executive Wasim Khan trusts people who have spent some time in England. If you look at the new management consisting of ten people, six belong to England,” he said.

Meanwhile, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Akram, who has played county cricket in England and was currently Peshawar Zalmi’s team director, would be the new chief selector. “From what my sources tell me, Muhammad Akram will be the new chief selector. Good luck to him on this tricky but important position. Muhammad Akram has done a great job with Peshawar Zalmi and other projects. I think he will be great for this position and will get good results for Pakistan. Good luck and best wishes and prayers for him,” Akhtar tweeted.