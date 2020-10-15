Keep it clean

Last weekend, my colleagues and I went on an overnight trip to Rawalakot and other nearby resorts in Azad Kashmir. We were accompanied by our families. During our trip, we observed a few issues which I’d like to point out through this letter. A majority of roads in these hilly areas are in a dilapidated state. For example, the road leading to the Banjosa Lake is quite bad. Many resorts were littered with garbage and empty cans and bottles. It seemed that there was no system of timely collection and disposal of garbage over there.

There are many places in our country which can attract a lot of tourists. However, the relevant authorities need to provide a clean environment to tourists so that they can visit these places with ease.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad