Important words

From TV to Twitter, the way communication modes are used by nation-states in diplomacy (or otherwise) has been taking an increasingly interesting turn globally. Although India and Pakistan have not often seen TV talk shows play a role in international diplomacy, this may change now what with Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Planning, appearing before Karan Thapar, one of India's best known TV journalists, and making clear what Pakistan's policy objectives are regarding India and the region. Dr Yusuf, as an academic of some note, was clear and direct in his words. One of the main points raised – of some revelation to almost everyone – was the accusation that India was involved in the 2014 APS attack. There is no doubt that Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue of Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf's words have helped articulate clearly Pakistan's policy as it stands at the moment. He has also clarified after the interview that Pakistan is eager to address terrorism and will not shy away from internal conversations about this. However, as has been pointed out, as far as Indian involvement goes, it would be good to see the evidence that no doubt must have been out together by the authorities – since India has always responded to such accusations by demanding proof and then stating it is not sufficient to take action. Something has to be done to avoid this conversation turning into something similar. Dr Yusuf has also made clear what Pakistan's conditions are for any talks. Very justifiably, Dr Yusuf's focus on Kashmir has been appreciated as has been Pakistan's offer of moving forward with dialogue and taking two steps if India takes one, provided that the matter of Kashmir is dealt with.

The initiative by Pakistan was most likely an unexpected one to Indian leaders. The word was strong, but clear. A hand of peace has been offered in return for an end to terrorism and less violence in Kashmir. This would be a good starting point for any dialogue. And it is obvious to almost all observers, including some think-tanks in India, that the two countries urgently need to engage in some process of negotiation and discussion if they are to move forward and bring about a better relationship between them which would also help regional security and the people of the region who suffer in uniform terms from poverty and currently the Covid-19 pandemic.