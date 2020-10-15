Soldier martyred in firing from across Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while another soldier got injured due to terrorists’ fire from across Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

“The terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along PAK-Afghan Border in Bajaur,” said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet. The incident resulted in the martyrdom of Havaldar Tanveer, while one soldier sustained injuries, he added.