Soldier martyred in firing from across Pak-Afghan border

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while another soldier got injured due to terrorists’ fire from across Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district on Wednesday.
“The terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along PAK-Afghan Border in Bajaur,” said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet. The incident resulted in the martyrdom of Havaldar Tanveer, while one soldier sustained injuries, he added.