close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 15, 2020

Soldier martyred in firing from across Pak-Afghan border

Top Story

 
October 15, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while another soldier got injured due to terrorists’ fire from across Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

“The terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along PAK-Afghan Border in Bajaur,” said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet. The incident resulted in the martyrdom of Havaldar Tanveer, while one soldier sustained injuries, he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story