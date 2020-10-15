Pak Army tops Sandhurst’s Pace Sticking Competition

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI/LONDON: Pakistan Army has kept its tradition to bring pride and honour to the motherland as it won an international military drill — the Pace Sticking Competition — for the third time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) represented the Pakistan Army in the exercise, said Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Tuesday. “This is the third consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition,” he added. The drill took place on Tuesday, the Pakistan High Commission London said on Wednesday. “While displaying the highest standards of drill, turnout and discipline, the team from Pakistan Military Academy won this competition for the third consecutive time. This year 9 teams took part in the competition,” it added. High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan commended the Pakistan team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge.

“The Pakistan team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces,” he said.

The Pace Sticking Competition has been held in the UK since 1928 with its history linked to the Royal Regiment of Artillery.