Two more Kashmiri youths killed by Indian troops

HELD SRINAGAR: Two more Kashmiri youths were killed by Indian forces on Wednesday in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district as Hurriyat leaders expressed alarm over the “surge in Indian state terrorism” in the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the killings occurred during a cordon and search operation in the Chakura locality of Shopian. In a separate incident, an elderly man was critically injured after he was rammed by an Indian army vehicle in the Kangan area of district Ganderbal.

Reacting to the unabated bloodshed and arrests, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum expressed concern over the “surge in Indian state terrorism” in the territory.

A statement, the Hurriyat forum said the oppression unleashed by Indian forces upon the Kashmiri people, especially the youth, arbitrary arrests and violation of basic human rights were aimed at silencing the pro-freedom voices in the territory.

They condemned the recent arrests of three school teachers in Shopian under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the booking of five other teachers. The separate arrests of four young men in Shopian and the use of brute force and merciless beating of youths in Srinagar by Indian troops was also condemned.

The forum said the reason behind the political uncertainty and the atmosphere of intimidation and fear in held Kashmir since 1947 was the lingering Kashmir dispute. “Till this dispute is not peacefully resolved as per the principles of truth and justice, and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no guarantee of improvement in situation in the region,” it said.