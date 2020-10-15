Misbah to quit as chief selector, focus energies on coaching

LAHORE: Misbah-ul-Haq has announced he will stand down as Pakistan chief selector on December 1 in order to focus on his position as head coach of the men’s national side.

The former Pakistan captain, whose international career comprised 75 Tests, 162 one-day internationals and 39 Twenty20s, was appointed to the dual role of chief selector and head coach in September last year.

He will confirm the squads for the limited-overs home series against Zimbabwe which starts later this month as well as for the Test and T20 tour of New Zealand later in the year.

“After reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on,” Misbah said.

“Coaching is my passion and my ultimate objective remains to contribute to the development of players and help the side achieve bigger successes.

“When I was appointed last year, I was offered the coaching role first and then given the option to also head the selection committee, which I had graciously accepted. I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process.”

The new chief selector will be in charge of naming the squads for the January home series against South Africa. “The PCB wholeheartedly respects Misbah’s decision on stepping away from the chief selector role,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

“When he took on the national head coach role, we also required him to take on the chief selector’s role due to circumstances at that point in time. Pakistan has three global events, including two Asia Cups and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as well as 10 Future Tour Programme commitments over the next two years.

“As head coach of the national side, he has reassessed his priorities and believes he has a better chance of producing the desired results by focusing solely on the coaching side. We are very happy to support his thinking on this.”

It added: “Over the last two weeks, Misbah has worked closely with the other selectors to finalise the squads for both the upcoming series with Zimbabwe and the New Zealand tour, which will follow in November. We are grateful that this process is near completion, allowing time for the new chief selector to be in post to begin work from December 1.

“With a new chief selector, we will revisit the selection criteria to ensure that there is complete alignment between the Selection Committee, the High Performance Centre and the national men’s cricket team.

“With so much red and white-ball cricket ahead, we will need to select squads that have a strong balance between youth and experience.”