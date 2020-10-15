Stormont confirms ‘vitally important’ new corona curbs

BELFAST: Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.

Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.

The measures do not amount to a full-scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave of the virus, but they mark a significant ramping up of the administration’s response to spiralling infection rates. Retail outlets will remain open, as will gyms for individual training.

Churches will also remain open. It is understood a 25-person limit will be placed on funerals and weddings, but wedding receptions are prohibited. People should work from home unless unable to do so, and are urged not to take unnecessary journeys.

Indoor sporting activities are not allowed and outdoor contact sports will be limited to elite athletes. Off licences will be required to shut at 8pm. Close contact services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, must stop. Services that deliver health interventions and therapeutics will be allowed to continue. Childcare facilities and creches will remain open.

The measures come into force at 6pm tomorrow (Friday). First Minister Arlene Foster announced the restrictions at a special sitting of the Assembly on Wednesday. She said the rising Covid-19 figures in Northern Ireland were of “grave concern”. “We fully appreciate that this will be difficult and worrying news for a lot of people,” she told MLAs.“The executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. We do not take this step lightly.”

Foster said the executive hoped the restrictions would have two impacts.“First, on the Covid transmission rates which must be turned down now, or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed,” she said.