Court summons Vawda’s record from ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned complete record from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition challenging Vawda’s eligibility as a lawmaker, filed through Jahangir Jadoon Advocate. At the outset of the hearing, the court asked the ECP lawyer to submit record of Vawda pertaining to his nomination papers on the next date of hearing on November 4.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the federal minister had not submitted his comments in the case despite the passage of 10 months.

To this, the bench remarked that the petitioner should not politicise the matter as the court could view the relevant material from the ECP record and proceed with the case accordingly.

The petitioner has alleged that Vawda hid information from the ECP regarding his dual nationality, and prayed the court to declare him disqualified as member parliament.