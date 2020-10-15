close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

Man shot dead

Peshawar

October 15, 2020

JAMRUD: A man was shot dead in the main Jamrud Bazaar here on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The victim died on the spot. Jamrud police arrested the culprit, identified as Alam Khan, on the spot and registered the case. However, the police said that the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained.

