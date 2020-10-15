Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMRUD: A man was shot dead in the main Jamrud Bazaar here on Wednesday morning, the police said.
The victim died on the spot. Jamrud police arrested the culprit, identified as Alam Khan, on the spot and registered the case. However, the police said that the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained.