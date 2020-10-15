Govt asked not to abolish pensions, other privileges

TIMERGARA: School Officers Association (SOA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general secretary Samiullah Khalil on Wednesday said the government employees, especially teachers, would never let the government abolish their pensions and other privileges.

He was addressing a function at the Government High School Shamshi Khan in Talash area as chief guest. The SOA Lower Dir chapter had arranged the event for the retired heads of schools including headmasters, principals and district education officers.

Lower Dir District Education Officer Miftahuddin, former DEOs Ghulam Nabi Khan, Saeed Khan, Khaizar Hayat Khan, former SOA district president Humayun Khan, and several retired and in-service schools’ heads attended the event.

SOA district president Aftab Alam Khan, general secretary Gul Rehman, former president Humayun Khan, prominent educationist Muhammad Hafeezullah and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers lauded the role of teachers in society and said the teachers were being honoured and remembered even after their retirement.

The SOA demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to implement the four-tier formula for promotion of schools’ officers.

Meanwhile, the Lower Dir Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday launched an operation against illegal fancy number plates and removed hundreds of such number plates from vehicles.

Talking to reporters, Excise Inspector Muhammad Nadim said the operation would continue till all such illegal number plates are removed from vehicles.