Thu Oct 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

‘Efforts on to improve education system’

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

MARDAN: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the provincial government is trying its best to improve the education system in the province and give priority to vocational education.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day workshop on associate degree programmes as a chief guest at Women’s University.

Vice chancellor Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, Additional Registrar Dr Rahshanda Siddique and others also addressed the function. Dr Ghazala Yasmeen said that Women’s University Mardan is the only university to launch an associate degree program. She claimed that more than 19 private and government colleges participated in the workshop.

Kamran Bangash said the current government is focusing on education, especially girls’ education and skills. At the end, the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants.

