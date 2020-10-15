Cops in merged districts to get perks under Police Act: IG

KHAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi said on Wednesday that cops in the merged districts would be provided facilities through welfare projects being implemented under the Police Act in the province.

“A cop in the merged districts would receive the same perks and privileges as others get in rest of the province,” the top cop told the media during his daylong visit to the Bajaur tribal district. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Range, Ijaz Khan, Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, District Police Officer Shahzada Kokab Farooq and others were also present on the occasion. The IG said that personnel of Khassadar force and Levies, who were integrated into the KP police, would be imparted training and skills to cope with the modern day challenges in policing.

He said that the police force in merged ares were competition and brave but they need modern training for investigation and policing to better handle the day-to-day dealings of general public. He said that after the merger, the people of erstwhile Fata were now able to approach lower and higher courts and other forums to seek redressal of their issues. “This is a great success of people of ex-tribal areas to have achieved judicial rights after the merger,” he said. Later, the IG visited the centre where the cops were being imparted physical and anti-terrorism training by the army. He also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and placed floral wreaths on the monument.