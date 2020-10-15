Second edition of KP Transgender Games concludes

PESHAWAR: The second edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Games concluded at the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Ayan Ali was declared as best player of the Games-2020 for winning a gold and a silver medal.

In the musical chair, Sobia Khan got the gold medal, Shaista won the silver medal and Areen secured third position.

In the cycling event of one kilometer, Spogmay won the gold medal by clearing the distance in 2 minutes and 55 seconds, followed by Irfan with 3 minutes and 10 seconds and Javeria got third position with 3 minutes and 25 seconds.

Miss Anmol Khan was declared the fastest athlete, who won the 100m gold medal on the best time record among all the 32 participants of the 100m. Mashal received a silver medal and Abeera got third position.

In the tug of war, Peshawar team defeated Paro XI team by 2-1 in the 3 pull battle. The Paro XI team won the first pull but the Peshawar team levelled the tally 1-1.

It was the third and decisive pull when the Peshawar team won the gold medal.

In the cricket match between Zara XI and Paro XI team was won by Zara XI by 4 four wickets. The winners of the team and individual events were awarded Rs5000 and the runners-up got Rs3000 along with the individual prizes.

Talking to media reporters, Ayan Ali expressed her jubilation about winning gold and silver medal in the games and asked the government to organise such activities on regular basis for members of the transgender community.

Being a civil engineer by profession, Ayan Ali won gold medal in archery contest by securing 110 points by hitting two 10-pointers and won gold medal.