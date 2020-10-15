PDA embarks on digitalisation to facilitate public

PESHAWAR: As per the Prime Minister vision of digitalisation of government departments, the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has started digitalisation of different sections to facilitate the public and avoid chances of corruption.

In the first step, the process of all kinds of residential and commercial plots designing/map approval has been digitised.

The allottees would get online approval of the design/map, said Director General (DG) of PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Wednesday.

Talking to The News, he said digitalisation of different sections of the PDA has been launched.

The work on e-tendering is being introduced as well which will make the process transparent and people will not have to visit different offices.

He said in a bid to promote and encourage the construction sector and create job opportunities, the PDA has waved off the houses designs/maps fee for the first 15 allottees of Peshawar Media Colony who want to construct houses there.

The PDA chief said that under the directives of chief minister and chief secretary, the reforms process in PDA is going to facilitate the people through the digitalization of various sections.

He said in the first step, allottees would get the designs/maps of their house online without visiting the office and in the next phase the e-tendering system would be introduced very soon.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said the Peshawar beautification was going on and different projects were being executed to restore the past glory of this city of flowers.

Regarding Durrani Media Colony, now Peshawar Media Colony, an extension of the Regi Model Town, he said work on the park and electricity supply schemes was in full swing while that on the link bridge would also be launched soon.

He announced waiving off the design/map fee for first 15 allottees to encourage starting of construction work on houses in the colony.