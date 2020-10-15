close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

Swat receives first snowfall of winter

Peshawar

October 15, 2020

MINGORA: Swat received the first snowfall of the winter that covered the snow-capped mountains. According to locals, Kalam Valley, Mahodand, Gabral, Asho and Mataltan in Swat received the first snowfall of the winter that added to the beauty of the Swat valley. They said that the cold winds had added to the severity of the cold.

The tourists from all over the country flocked to the tourist resorts in Kalam, Osho Mataltan and Ataroor Gabral to enjoy the beautiful scenery of snowfall.

