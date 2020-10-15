17 outlaws held, arms seized in one week

KOHAT: Police claimed to have arrested 736 suspects, including 17 outlaws, during a weeklong crackdown in the district. Arms and drugs were also recovered while those arrested include nine drug dealers and their 3 facilitators. A police spokesman said that during the intelligence-based search and strike operations, the police seized 4 Kalashnikovs, 2 repeaters, 5 guns, 32 pistols and 17kg hashish.