Thu Oct 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

17 outlaws held, arms seized in one week

Peshawar

KOHAT: Police claimed to have arrested 736 suspects, including 17 outlaws, during a weeklong crackdown in the district. Arms and drugs were also recovered while those arrested include nine drug dealers and their 3 facilitators. A police spokesman said that during the intelligence-based search and strike operations, the police seized 4 Kalashnikovs, 2 repeaters, 5 guns, 32 pistols and 17kg hashish.

